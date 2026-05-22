Christian Ebere headshot

Christian Ebere News: Takes one shot in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Ebere registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Ebere was held scoreless Thursday, failing to register a goal or assist for the second consecutive match. He attempted fewer than two shots for the second time in five appearances since moving into a starting spot at center-forward, slowing down compared to previous outings. His playing time could be threatened soon, given that Gabriel Fernandez is back from injury and Nicolas Ibanez (calf) potentially nearing a return.

Christian Ebere
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now