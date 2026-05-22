Christian Ebere News: Takes one shot in draw

Ebere registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Ebere was held scoreless Thursday, failing to register a goal or assist for the second consecutive match. He attempted fewer than two shots for the second time in five appearances since moving into a starting spot at center-forward, slowing down compared to previous outings. His playing time could be threatened soon, given that Gabriel Fernandez is back from injury and Nicolas Ibanez (calf) potentially nearing a return.