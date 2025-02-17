Fantasy Soccer
Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen Injury: Picks up illness ahead of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Eriksen missed Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham due to an illness he developed ahead of the match, coach Ruben Amorim said a the press conference.

Eriksen missed Sunday's match due to illness. His next chance to feature will be against Everton on Saturday. However, it's uncertain if he will start, even if fit, as he has primarily been a bench option this season.

Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
