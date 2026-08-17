Christian Eriksen Injury: Playing career could be over

Eriksen is still back home recovering through an individual program away from Wolfsburg, as it looks increasingly more likely he won't play football again, according to Michael Richter of Kicker.

Eriksen is now over two months removed from his scary situation on the field, having collapsed after his ICD had activated and made him unconscious briefly. He now continues his recovery at home as he tries to get back to stable levels, only doing an individual program. However, this does raise further questions about his return to the sport, as after two different situations with his heart, it seems unlikely he will play again. Only time will tell if this remains true, potentially getting a final curtain call on the field to end his great career.