Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen Injury: Playing career could be over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Eriksen is still back home recovering through an individual program away from Wolfsburg, as it looks increasingly more likely he won't play football again, according to Michael Richter of Kicker.

Eriksen is now over two months removed from his scary situation on the field, having collapsed after his ICD had activated and made him unconscious briefly. He now continues his recovery at home as he tries to get back to stable levels, only doing an individual program. However, this does raise further questions about his return to the sport, as after two different situations with his heart, it seems unlikely he will play again. Only time will tell if this remains true, potentially getting a final curtain call on the field to end his great career.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Eriksen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Eriksen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 20, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 19, 2025
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 5, 2025
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
May 5, 2025