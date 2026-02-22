Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Augsburg.

Eriksen recorded his fifth assist of the season Saturday as he set up Yannick Gerhardt's header in the 41st minute which opened up the scoring. It was a highly productive performance for him beyond that too as he created four chances for the second time this season and set season highs in crosses (10) and accurate crosses (four). He completed the full 90 minutes in his fourth consecutive match.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
