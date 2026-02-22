Christian Eriksen News: Assists in Saturday's loss
Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Augsburg.
Eriksen recorded his fifth assist of the season Saturday as he set up Yannick Gerhardt's header in the 41st minute which opened up the scoring. It was a highly productive performance for him beyond that too as he created four chances for the second time this season and set season highs in crosses (10) and accurate crosses (four). He completed the full 90 minutes in his fourth consecutive match.
