Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Eriksen set up the opening goal of Saturday's match as his cross connected with Konstantinos Koulierakis' head in the 64th minute to take the 1-0 lead. Eriksen now has eight goal contributions (two goals and six assists) this season, three of which have come in his last four matches. He played well defensively too in his first start in central midfield this season, recording five clearances and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 96th minute for Yannick Gerhardt.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
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