Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Converts from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:15am

Eriksen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hamburger SV.

Eriksen scored his side's only goal of the game by converting from the spot, marking his second league goal of the season with both strikes now coming from the penalty mark. His set piece delivery continued to threaten with nine crosses and four chances created, though his teammates could not capitalise. Over his last six games the midfielder has created 14 chances and delivered 31 crosses, registering at least four crosses and two chances created in all but one of those appearances.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
