Christian Eriksen News: Converts penalty Saturday

Eriksen scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's match against Leverkusen.

Eriksen converted a penalty in the 38th minute while leading his side in crosses as of his substitution in the 81st. The goal was the first since March 7th for the veteran midfielder as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots, five chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances.