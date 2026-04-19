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Christian Eriksen News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Union Berlin.

Eriksen would come up with an assist Saturday, finding Dzenan Pejcinovic in the 46th minute for the eventual game-winning goal. This continues a decent run of form for the midfielder, as he now has four goal contributions in their past six outings. He is now up to three goals and seven assists in 27 appearances (23 starts) this season.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
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