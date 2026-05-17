Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Eriksen assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Eriksen stepped up to take a penalty after a handball by Tomoya Ando and smashed his spot-kick off the crossbar, with Dzenan Pejcinovic reacting quickest to bury the rebound in the 80th minute to make it 3-1, with Eriksen still credited with the assist on the goal. He also put his stamp on the match with six chances created and nine corners, both season highs, stepping up in the final game of the regular season to help keep Wolfsburg in the fight to stay up as they now head into the first leg of the Bundesliga playoffs on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
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