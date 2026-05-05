Christian Eriksen News: Records assist
Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg.
Eriksen recorded an assist to help get the lone goal for Wolfsburg on Sunday. He's recorded two goals with three assists in a span of eight league appearances, putting his seasons totals at three goals and eight assists during his first campaign in Germany.
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