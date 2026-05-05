Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Eriksen assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg.

Eriksen recorded an assist to help get the lone goal for Wolfsburg on Sunday. He's recorded two goals with three assists in a span of eight league appearances, putting his seasons totals at three goals and eight assists during his first campaign in Germany.

Christian Eriksen
VfL Wolfsburg
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