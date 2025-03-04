Christian Gunter News: Attempts six crosses in draw

Gunter generated six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Gunter led the Freiburg attack Sunday with six crosses (two accurate) and created two chances, though the match ended in a listless 0-0 draw. In addition to his attacking output, the defender added one tackle (one won) and four clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Gunter has made five consecutive starting appearances in the Bundesliga. Over that span, he's attempted 26 crosses (five accurate) and 11 corners while creating three chances and supplying a single assist.