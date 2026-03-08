Christian Gunter headshot

Christian Gunter News: Contributes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Gunter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Gunter recorded his third assist of the season Saturday to contribute to the three goals scored by Freiburg. He's featured in the lineup in the last five league appearances, collecting 23 crosses with nine clearances and five tackles in that span.

Christian Gunter
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
