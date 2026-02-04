Gunter has been with the club since the beginning of his career. He made his Bundesliga debut in 2012 at the age of 19 and has been the team's captain since the 2020\/21 season. Last November, the left-back surpassed Andreas Zeyer to become the most capped player in the club's history with his 440th appearance for SC Freiburg. The 32-year-old has now made 453 official appearances and is likely to add many more. The German has delivered four assists across 20 appearances in all competitions this season.