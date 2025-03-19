Christian Gunter News: On scoresheet
Gunter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.
Gunter recorded an assist to help get the draw on Saturday. He's stayed consistent in the starting XI for Freiburg, earning a start in all 25 matches played in the Bundesliga, scoring and assisting twice while averaging about 4.4 crosses per contest.
