Christian Gunter News: Unlucky own goal
Gunter registered an own goal and four crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Monchengladbach.
Gunter blocked an attempted cross into his own net Saturday to give Monchengladbach their lone goal in Freiburg's 2-1 victory. Blunder aside, over his 76 minutes of play, the left full-back delivered four crosses (one accurate). Over his last five appearances (five starts), Gunter has attempted 28 crosses (eight accurate) and five corners while assisting once and creating eight chances.
