Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Gytkjaer headshot

Christian Gytkjaer News: Levels Como game at the death

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Gytkjaer scored a PK to go with two shots (one on target) and two passes in 14 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Gytkjaer put his attempt from the spot in the top corner in the final minute of the game. He hadn't gotten minutes in the previous two fixtures. He has stayed in a deputy role after the departure of Joel Pohjanpalo even though newcomers Mirko Maric and Daniel Fila haven't been productive. He has scored twice in his last five showings, posting three shots (two on target) and one key pass.

Christian Gytkjaer
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now