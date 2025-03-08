Christian Gytkjaer News: Levels Como game at the death

Gytkjaer scored a PK to go with two shots (one on target) and two passes in 14 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Gytkjaer put his attempt from the spot in the top corner in the final minute of the game. He hadn't gotten minutes in the previous two fixtures. He has stayed in a deputy role after the departure of Joel Pohjanpalo even though newcomers Mirko Maric and Daniel Fila haven't been productive. He has scored twice in his last five showings, posting three shots (two on target) and one key pass.