Christian Gytkjaer News: Takes three shots in Lecce tilt

Gytkjaer had three shots (zero on goal) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Gytkjaer drew his first start since August as Mirko Maric (ankle) was out and Daniel Fila was underwhelming in previous games and paced his team in attempts, but he wasn't accurate and didn't contribute in other areas. He's been the only Venezia forward to score in recent matches. He has hit the net once and logged five shots (one on target), two tackles (both won) and two clearances in the last four fixtures.