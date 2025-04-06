Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Gytkjaer headshot

Christian Gytkjaer News: Takes three shots in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gytkjaer had three shots (zero on goal) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Gytkjaer drew his first start since August as Mirko Maric (ankle) was out and Daniel Fila was underwhelming in previous games and paced his team in attempts, but he wasn't accurate and didn't contribute in other areas. He's been the only Venezia forward to score in recent matches. He has hit the net once and logged five shots (one on target), two tackles (both won) and two clearances in the last four fixtures.

Christian Gytkjaer
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now