Christian Joe Conteh Injury: Ruled out with illness

Conteh (illness) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against against Frankfurt, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Chris is ill and unavailable."

Conteh is currently sidelined by an illness and won't be available for Saturday's showdown with Frankfurt. It's a tough break for Heidenheim, as the forward had started three of the last four matches and was in line to lead the attack against the Eagles. With Conteh out of the picture, Mathias Honsak is the most likely candidate to step back into the starting lineup and take a spot in the front line.