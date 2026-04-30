Christian Joe Conteh News: Attending funeral, out Saturday

Conteh is out for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich as he attends a family funeral, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Christian is also not available due to a funeral in the family circle."

Conteh is going to join his brother on the sidelines this week, as he will have to step away from the club to attend a funeral. He will likely just miss the one match as he leaves the club, set to return after some time around his family. He has appeared off the bench in his past two appearances, so the club shouldn't see much change due to his absence.