Christian Joe Conteh News: Clears illness

Conteh (illness) is back available for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Except from Paca, everyone is on board."

Conteh has shaken off the illness that forced him to miss the last matchup against Frankfurt and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against the Werkself. The forward has been a consistent presence in the starting XI lately and is expected to step right back into that role moving forward.