Christian Joe Conteh News: Returns for Koln clash

Conteh (not injury related) will be back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Koln, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Chris will be back."

Conteh had missed Saturday's fixture against Bayern Munich to attend a family funeral, making his return a straightforward non-sporting absence rather than any fitness concern. The forward has been contributing off the bench in recent fixtures and should slot back into his usual rotation role for Heidenheim's crucial survival battle clash against Koln on Sunday.