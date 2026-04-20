Christian Kabasele News: Defensive standout in defeat

Kabasele recorded one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Parma.

Kabasele matched a team-high Saturday with five clearances as Udinese fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Parma. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has averaged one tackle, 5.8 clearances, one interception and 0.6 blocks per appearance. Kabasele has been named to the starting XI in eight consecutive Serie A fixtures.