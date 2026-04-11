Christian Kabasele News: Fares decently in Milan bout

Kabasele registered one tackle (one won), four clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-0 win against AC Milan.

Kabasele didn't put up eye-popping numbers like his teammates in the back, but still played a part in stifling the opponents. He has registered three or more clearances in seven straight contests, amassing 50 and notching six interceptions and four blocks over that span, with three clean sheets. Additionally, this marked his fourth showing in a row with exactly one tackle (all won).