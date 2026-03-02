Christian Kabasele News: Scores with lone shot

Kabasele scored a goal with his lone shot while making two interceptions and seven clearances during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Kabasele opened the scoring in the 10th minute while leading Udinese in interceptions and clearances during the victory. The goal was the first since January 10th for the defender as he's combined for two shots, four tackles, six interceptions and 13 clearances over his last three league appearances.