Christian Kabasele headshot

Christian Kabasele News: Scores with lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Kabasele scored a goal with his lone shot while making two interceptions and seven clearances during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Kabasele opened the scoring in the 10th minute while leading Udinese in interceptions and clearances during the victory. The goal was the first since January 10th for the defender as he's combined for two shots, four tackles, six interceptions and 13 clearances over his last three league appearances.

Christian Kabasele
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now