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Christian Kabasele News: Sees red in Napoli clqsh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 11:22am

Kabasele had one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception and was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Kabasele concluded his campaign a few minutes earlier due to a violent foul that will cost him at least next season's opener. He played over younger teammates a lot more regularly than in previous years in 2025/2026, contributing to six clean sheets in 30 appearances (28 accurate) and recording 157 clearances, 21 blocks and 36 interceptions.

Christian Kabasele
Udinese
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