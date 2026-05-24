Christian Kabasele News: Sees red in Napoli clqsh
Kabasele had one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception and was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.
Kabasele concluded his campaign a few minutes earlier due to a violent foul that will cost him at least next season's opener. He played over younger teammates a lot more regularly than in previous years in 2025/2026, contributing to six clean sheets in 30 appearances (28 accurate) and recording 157 clearances, 21 blocks and 36 interceptions.
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