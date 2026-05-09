Christian Kabasele News: Serves disqualification

Kabasele cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cagliari.

Kabasele will return against Cremonese next Sunday and will start over Branimir Mlacic (hip) and Nicolo Bertola if the coach continues with the usual selection. He has logged at least one tackle in his last seven outings, amassing eight (six won), contributing to two clean sheets and adding 31 clearances, seven interceptions and five blocks over that span.