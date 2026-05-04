Christian Kabasele News: Suspended for Cagliari game

Kabasele won one of two tackles (one won), had two interceptions, two clearances and two blocks and was cautioned for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Kabasele had another strong performance in the back but won't be available for the next round due to yellow-card accumulation. If Nicolo Bertola (thigh) doesn't recover, Branimir Mlacic will fill in, unless the coach decides to change the scheme.