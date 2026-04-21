Christian Kofane Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Kofane (thigh) is ruled out of Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash against Bayern Munich and is a doubt for Saturday's Bundesliga fixture against Koln due to injury, according to BILD.

Kofane had been in contention for a starting role against Bayern before a thigh issue emerged, but Patrik Schick is expected to fill the void in the cup clash. The Cameroonian's availability for the weekend remains unclear, with the club yet to provide a timeline for his return. Leverkusen will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Koln as the Werkself push through a demanding final stretch of the season on multiple fronts.