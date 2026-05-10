Christian Kofane Injury: Forced off against Stuttgart

Kofane (shoulder) was forced off in the 78th minute of the clash against Stuttgart.

Kofane remained on the ground for several minutes following the collision before being replaced by Ernest Poku, raising concerns over his fitness heading into upcoming fixtures. The 19-year-old Cameroonian international had already been managing a thigh issue earlier in the season, making any new setback a worrying development for Leverkusen. No further details have been provided on the extent of the shoulder injury, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.