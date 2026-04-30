Christian Kofane Injury: Late call for Saturday

Kofane (thigh) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, with his availability dependent on upcoming training sessions, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Kofane has now missed multiple consecutive fixtures with the thigh issue, making his continued absence a concern for Leverkusen heading into a demanding final stretch of the season. His availability for Saturday will be determined following further assessment, with Patrik Schick expected to start up front if Kofane is unable to go.