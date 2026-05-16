Christian Kofane Injury: Out for season finale

Kofane (shoulder) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Kofane has been unable to get the green light following coach Hjulmand's final assessment, confirming his absence for the curtain closer after the shoulder issue that had forced him off in the 78th minute of the Stuttgart clash proved too significant to clear in time. The forward had stepped into the starting lineup in Nathan Tella's absence against Stuttgart before picking up the injury, and his absence means the campaign ends on a frustrating note for a player who had contributed six goals and five assists across 40 appearances in all competitions this season. Malik Tillman is now expected to cover the role in his place, with the extent of the shoulder damage set to be assessed over the coming weeks as attention turns to the summer ahead.