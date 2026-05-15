Christian Kofane Injury: Remains doubtful

Kofane (shoulder) remains a doubt for Saturday's season finale against Hamburger after being forced off in the 78th minute of the Stuttgart clash with a shoulder injury, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Kofane had stepped into the starting lineup in Nathan Tella's (muscular) absence against Stuttgart before picking up a shoulder issue, making his availability for the final fixture of the season uncertain. No specific details have been provided on the extent of the damage, and coach Hjulmand will assess his condition through the remaining session before making a final call ahead of the Hamburger clash. Ernest Poku is expected to cover if Kofane cannot be cleared in time for Saturday's curtain closer.