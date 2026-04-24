Christian Kofane headshot

Christian Kofane Injury: Ruled out for Koln clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Kofane (thigh) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Kofane has now missed consecutive fixtures with a thigh issue after being ruled out of Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash against Bayern as well, with no specific return timeline provided. The forward had been pushing for a starting role before the injury emerged, and Leverkusen will continue to monitor his condition before setting a clearer picture on his availability for the coming fixtures as the Werkself push through a demanding final stretch of the season.

Christian Kofane
Bayer Leverkusen
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