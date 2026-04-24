Christian Kofane Injury: Ruled out for Koln clash

Kofane (thigh) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Kofane has now missed consecutive fixtures with a thigh issue after being ruled out of Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash against Bayern as well, with no specific return timeline provided. The forward had been pushing for a starting role before the injury emerged, and Leverkusen will continue to monitor his condition before setting a clearer picture on his availability for the coming fixtures as the Werkself push through a demanding final stretch of the season.