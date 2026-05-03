Christian Kofane headshot

Christian Kofane News: Appears for minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kofane (thigh) appeared off the bench for one minute in Saturday's 4-1 win over Leipzig.

Kofane was back in the team sheet Saturday after a short absence, with the forward coming off the bench near the end of the match. He wouldn't see enough time to make much of a difference in the outing, just testing his legs. He has started in 11 of his 28 appearances this season, likely to see more time in the final two games of the season.

Christian Kofane
Bayer Leverkusen
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