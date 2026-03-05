Christian Kofane News: Claims all three points
Kofane scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamburg.
Kofane scored the lone goal of the match in the 73rd minute while leading Leverkusen with four shots. The goal was the first since November for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and two chances created over his last three league appearances.
