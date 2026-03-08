Christian Kofane News: Scores, assists in draw

Kofane scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg.

Kofane was involved in two of Leverkusen's three goals on Saturday, scoring one and adding an assist. He has two goals and three assists in his last seven appearances, and five goals and three assists in 22 league matches this season, with only nine starts, making him a valuable option off the bench.