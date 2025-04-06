Christian Kouame Injury: Bows out against Cagliari

Kouame had two key passes, two shots (one block) and one block in 70 minutes before leaving Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari with an apparent knee injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Kouame had a run-of-the-mill display and couldn't continue after landing awkwardly and tweaking his knee. He's set for some tests. Lorenzo Colombo would take over the position if he missed time.