Christian Kouame headshot

Christian Kouame Injury: Bows out against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Kouame had two key passes, two shots (one block) and one block in 70 minutes before leaving Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari with an apparent knee injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Kouame had a run-of-the-mill display and couldn't continue after landing awkwardly and tweaking his knee. He's set for some tests. Lorenzo Colombo would take over the position if he missed time.

