Christian Kouame News: Moves to Empoli

Kouame has joined Empoli on a season-long loan from Fiorentina, the team announced.

Kouame will share duties in a pair of roles with Lorenzo Colombo and Sebastiano Esposito, replacing Pietro Pellegri (knee), who's lost for the season. He has yet to score in 18 appearances (five starts), while he has posted one assist, 11 shots (one on target), nine key passes and six crosses (two accurate).