Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Kouame headshot

Christian Kouame News: Moves to Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kouame has joined Empoli on a season-long loan from Fiorentina, the team announced.

Kouame will share duties in a pair of roles with Lorenzo Colombo and Sebastiano Esposito, replacing Pietro Pellegri (knee), who's lost for the season. He has yet to score in 18 appearances (five starts), while he has posted one assist, 11 shots (one on target), nine key passes and six crosses (two accurate).

Christian Kouame
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now