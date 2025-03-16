Christian Kouame News: Passable versus Torino

Kouame drew three fouls and registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Kouame returned to the starting lineup after two matches, getting the nod over Lorenzo Colombo, and had a decent performance, but other Empoli players were more effective. He has tallied eight shots (two on target), five chances created, two crosses (two accurate) and four tackles (all won) in the last five contests (three starts).