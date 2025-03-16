Fantasy Soccer
Christian Kouame News: Passable versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Kouame drew three fouls and registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Kouame returned to the starting lineup after two matches, getting the nod over Lorenzo Colombo, and had a decent performance, but other Empoli players were more effective. He has tallied eight shots (two on target), five chances created, two crosses (two accurate) and four tackles (all won) in the last five contests (three starts).

Christian Kouame
Empoli
