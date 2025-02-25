Christian Kouame News: Works hard in loss

Kouame generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Kouame was perhaps the only bright spot of Empoli's attack in their 5-0 thrashing courtesy of Atalanta. In 58 minutes played, the striker won the most duels of any player in the match with 13, put his only shot of the game on target, and created one chance. Kouame has just one assist and zero goals in seven Serie A starts this season, but hopefully the Coppa Italia will provide better fortune as Empoli prepare to take on Juventus in the competition on Wednesday.