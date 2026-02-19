Christian Mawissa Elebi Injury: Continues to train

Mawissa (hamstring) continues to train with the team Thursday and could return in Saturday's clash against Lens, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Mawissa is inching closer to a return to the matchday squad after several weeks on the sidelines, as he's been back in full team training and trending in the right direction. His availability will likely come down to how he feels physically in the final build-up to the upcoming fixtures. His status is one to watch closely, since he's a locked-in starter for the Diagonale when fully fit and brings real stability to the back line. Getting him back would be a meaningful boost defensively as the schedule tightens up.