Christian Mawissa Elebi headshot

Christian Mawissa Elebi Injury: Late call against Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Mawissa will be a late call for Saturday's match against Brest due to muscular fatigue coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference according to Christopher Roux for Nice Matin.

Mawissa is dealing with muscular fatigue and does not have a specific injury but will still be assessed on Friday to determine his availability for Saturday's match against Brest. He has been a regular starter in central defense so if he is unavailable Wilfried Singo will likely replace him.

Christian Mawissa Elebi
Monaco
