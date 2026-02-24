Christian Mawissa Elebi headshot

Christian Mawissa Elebi Injury: Named to squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mawissa (hamstring) is in the squad list for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to his club.

Mawissa looks to be in for a return come Wednesday's match against PSG, with the defender named to the traveling squad. This would be a huge return for the defender, as he has only been able to play in one game since October. 29. With eight starts in nine appearances this season, this is a massive addition to the squad as well, likely needing to build up fitness before earning a starting role again.

