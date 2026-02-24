Christian Mawissa Elebi Injury: Named to squad list

Mawissa (hamstring) is in the squad list for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to his club.

Mawissa looks to be in for a return come Wednesday's match against PSG, with the defender named to the traveling squad. This would be a huge return for the defender, as he has only been able to play in one game since October. 29. With eight starts in nine appearances this season, this is a massive addition to the squad as well, likely needing to build up fitness before earning a starting role again.