Christian Mawissa Elebi Injury: Still not available

Mawissa (hamstring) is still not an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference. "Christian is still not available."

Mawissa is still grinding through his recovery from a long term hamstring injury and remains unavailable for the Diagonale even though he has been back in team training in recent weeks. It is a tough break for the squad because he was locked in as a regular starter before going down and his absence leaves coach Sebastien Pocognoli short on reliable depth across the backline. Wout Faes is in line to handle increased minutes and shoulder a bigger role until Mawissa is fully cleared to return.