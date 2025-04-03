Christian Mawissa Elebi News: Will miss clash against Marseille
Mawissa is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Mawissa will miss the clash against Marseille on April. 12, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has been a regular starter recently, and his absence will impact the starting XI, with Wilfried Singo likely stepping in for that game.
