Christian Norgaard Injury: Available for UCL final
Norgaard (undisclosed) wasn't mentioned as an injury casualty ahead of Saturday's UCL final against PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Timber is fit, Noni [Madueke] as well. The only one [absentee] is Ben White."
Norgaaard has been a depth option in Arsenal's midfield throughout the 2025/26 season, so even if he's fit, he's not expected to start. He shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal in most formats as a holding midfielder who has tallied just 309 minutes across six appearances in UCL this season with zero goal contributions.
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