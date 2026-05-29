Christian Norgaard headshot

Christian Norgaard Injury: Available for UCL final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Norgaard (undisclosed) wasn't mentioned as an injury casualty ahead of Saturday's UCL final against PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Timber is fit, Noni [Madueke] as well. The only one [absentee] is Ben White."

Norgaaard has been a depth option in Arsenal's midfield throughout the 2025/26 season, so even if he's fit, he's not expected to start. He shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal in most formats as a holding midfielder who has tallied just 309 minutes across six appearances in UCL this season with zero goal contributions.

Christian Norgaard
Arsenal
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