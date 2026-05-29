Christian Norgaard Injury: Available for UCL final

Norgaard (undisclosed) wasn't mentioned as an injury casualty ahead of Saturday's UCL final against PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Timber is fit, Noni [Madueke] as well. The only one [absentee] is Ben White."

Norgaaard has been a depth option in Arsenal's midfield throughout the 2025/26 season, so even if he's fit, he's not expected to start. He shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal in most formats as a holding midfielder who has tallied just 309 minutes across six appearances in UCL this season with zero goal contributions.