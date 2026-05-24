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Christian Norgaard Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Norgaard (undisclosed) lasted just 45 minutes on his first Premier League start of the season against Crystal Palace before being replaced at halftime, with the midfielder seen speaking to an Arsenal physio on his way off the pitch, raising some concern ahead of the Champions League final against PSG on May 30, according to Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of The Standard.

Norgaard was forced off at halftime during Sunday's season finale against Palace and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, but the sight of Norgaard consulting the medical staff at halftime is a concern for manager Mikel Arteta heading into the Champions League final against PSG on May 30. The club will assess the versatile midfielder over the coming days before providing any clarity on their availability for the Budapest showpiece. That said, Norgaard has only been a bench option this season for the Gunners, therefore a potential absence will not impact much the starting XI.

Christian Norgaard
Arsenal
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