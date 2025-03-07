Christian Norgaard Injury: Set for return

Norgaard (concussion) is available for Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald reports."[Christian] Norgaard is back. [Mathias] Jensen will be involved in the squad as well which is a positive. [Sepp] van den Berg will train with the team next week"

Norgaard is set to return for Saturday's clash after suffering a concussion against Leicester City. The midfielder is back out of protocols and should be fully fit and available against Villa, potentially setting him up to return to the starting XI and replace Yehor Yarmolyuk.