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Christian Norgaard Injury: Sidelined for start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:34am

Norgaard (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's season opener against Crystal Palace, with no firm return date given though his recovery reportedly appears close, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Norgaard nonetheless said he's getting very close to a return, offering a positive sign even though he won't be ready in time for the opener. His absence, along with the continued absence of James Garner, leaves Everton short in central midfield to begin the campaign. Norgaard is expected to continue working toward full fitness with a return targeted in the coming days. Harrison Armstrong is expected to pair with Hayden Hackney in midfield until both Norgaard and Garner are back available.

Christian Norgaard
Everton
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