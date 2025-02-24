Christian Norgaard Injury: Won't be available Wednesday

Norgaard will miss Wednesday's match against Everton due to a concussion, manager Thomas Frank told media Monday. "[Christian] Nørgaard, unfortunately, will not be available. He will be out with a concussion. He felt fine on the pitch, got worse at half-time, and we had to sub him," he said.

Norgaard is a key piece in midfield for the Bees, so there's no question his absence will be felt from a tactical perspective. However, he doesn't bring a ton of fantasy upside as a holding midfielder who doesn't contribute much on the attacking third. Yehor Yarmolyuk could as a possible replacement Wednesday, as Mathias Jensen (groin) is out as well.